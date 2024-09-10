Rep. Friske case referred to Attorney General’s office

The Ingham County Prosecutor's office is referring the case against State Representative Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

In the early morning of June 20, the Lansing Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and arrested Friske. The department began investigating allegations of assault and use of a firearm.

Now, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said he’s referring the case to Attorney General Dana Nessel, citing "potential crimes in multiple county jurisdictions."

In a statement, Danny Wimmer, press secretary for Nessel, said the investigation is ongoing.

"I can confirm the Department of Attorney General received the case on referral from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, as the investigation has turned multijurisdictional," he said.

Friske represents the 107th state house district in northern Michigan. He lost his bid for re-election during last month’s primary and will not appear on the November ballot.