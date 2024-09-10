© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Friske case referred to Attorney General’s office

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published September 10, 2024 at 7:30 PM EDT
State Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) is being held in the Lansing city jail while the prosecutor reviews an incident that allegedly included shots being fired.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
State Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) is facing allegations of assault and use of a firearm.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's office is referring the case against State Representative Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

In the early morning of June 20, the Lansing Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and arrested Friske. The department began investigating allegations of assault and use of a firearm.

Now, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said he’s referring the case to Attorney General Dana Nessel, citing "potential crimes in multiple county jurisdictions."

In a statement, Danny Wimmer, press secretary for Nessel, said the investigation is ongoing.

"I can confirm the Department of Attorney General received the case on referral from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, as the investigation has turned multijurisdictional," he said.

Friske represents the 107th state house district in northern Michigan. He lost his bid for re-election during last month’s primary and will not appear on the November ballot.
WKAR News
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE