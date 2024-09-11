© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Fact Check: Mike Rogers claims opponent, Slotkin, supports voting for undocumented immigrants

WKAR Public Media | By Amy Robinson
Published September 11, 2024 at 9:14 AM EDT
Associated Press
Former U.S. Rep. and Republican candidate for Michigan Senate Mike Rogers speaks during a Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump campaign event, Aug. 20, 2024 in Howell, Mich.

Voting rights is the focus of this recent fact check by PolitiFact. During a campaign stop with vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance on August 27 in Big Rapids, US Senate candidate Mike Rogers claimed that his opponent, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin "just voted recently to let illegals vote in U.S. elections."

Politifact fact checkers say this statement is False. Click here to read the entire article, and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers. Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.
WKAR News
Amy Robinson
Amy Robinson leads a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content for WKAR Public Media.
See stories by Amy Robinson
