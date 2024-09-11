Fact Check: Mike Rogers claims opponent, Slotkin, supports voting for undocumented immigrants

Voting rights is the focus of this recent fact check by PolitiFact. During a campaign stop with vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance on August 27 in Big Rapids, US Senate candidate Mike Rogers claimed that his opponent, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin "just voted recently to let illegals vote in U.S. elections."

Politifact fact checkers say this statement is False. Click here to read the entire article, and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers. Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.