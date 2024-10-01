© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing Art Galley and Education Center making a slow return

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published October 1, 2024 at 8:37 AM EDT
Melorie Begay
/
WKAR News
The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center will slowly reopen and resume some operations two weeks after announcing it was temporarily closing.

Board president, Rachel Beatty, said the gallery is facing a budget shortfall caused, in part, by a decrease in revenue and grant funding.

Board members held a focus group with the public on Sept. 26 to brainstorm a path forward.

Beatty said after laying off staff and receiving a temporary drop in rent, the gallery has cut its operational expenses from roughly $20,000 to just $6,000.

“Now, we’re just in that phase of, we need volunteers to help us build up revenue and build up a new focus of operations or programs and exhibits to keep people coming back and to have better foot traffic in our gallery,” she said.

Beatty said the gallery will rely on some 20 volunteers to stay open. She a sign up sheet will made available on the gallery's website.

Though the shakeup in operations began Sept. 16 when the facility closed. Beatty said it has been stressful, but she's optimistic the gallery will rebound.

“I believe, and strongly believe that we have enough community support to keep moving forward and to restructure our organization to help benefit the community more than what we have been doing.”

The organization will start its return with educational workshops and some private events in October.

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is a financial support of WKAR.
WKAR News
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is the local producer and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Melorie Begay
