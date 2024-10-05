New survey finds Meridian Township residents want to see improved roads, better downtown area

Meridian Township residents want to see improvements to roads, the downtown area and community spaces.

That’s according to a survey done by Township officials every three years.

The latest questionnaire went out this summer and asked for feedback on what’s most important to community members and where the township could make changes.

Amber Clark is the Neighborhoods and Economic Development Coordinator for Meridian Township.

She says the results are mostly consistent with responses received in 2021.

Despite the little change, she says the information is still valuable.

“When we annually review our budgets, when we look at our programs across the entire organization, we make sure that those things that remain a priority of our community also remain a priority for us as staff,” Clark said.

The survey also found what people most like in the township is the safety, the parks and schools.

Cobalt Community Research conducted the study and received more than 460 responses.