© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Bernie Sanders and UAW President Shawn Fain stump for Kamala Harris in East Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Jenna Braford,
Maya Moore
Published October 6, 2024 at 8:52 PM EDT
From the back of the crowd. Students are holding "Spartans for Harris/Walz" signs while Bernie Sanders speaks.
Maya Moore
/
WKAR-MSU
Students hold "Spartans for Harris/Walz" signs while Senator Bernie Sanders speaks.

With less than a month until the presidential election, Michigan continues to see high-profile campaign surrogates make the case for their candidates.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made several stops across the state this weekend alongside United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain to stump for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fain spoke ahead of Sanders Sunday at a campaign stop at Michigan State University’s Kellogg Center.

He praised Vice President Harris for a $500 million federal grant going toward transitioning the General Motors' Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing to build electric vehicles.

Fain pointed to recent comments made to The Detroit News by Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance where Vance did not commit to whether a second Trump administration would honor that pledge.

 “These are the same people telling these workers they give a damn about them they're going to fight for them. And in the next breath, they’re saying, we’re going to kill an investment of $500 million in your plant and in your community," Fain said.

Photo shows Bernie Sanders facing the crowd while they hold "Harris-Walz" signs.
Maya Moore
/
WKAR-MSU
Senator Bernie Sanders addressing the crowd.

Sanders followed Fain and pumped up the crowd of several hundred with key Democratic issues.

Those included protecting reproductive rights, expanding social security and closing the wealth gap.

"What we need to do, we need to do now, we need to do the day after Kamala wins, is build a political movement of working people who are going to find for the needs of working people," Sanders said.

 Sanders also encouraged young people in attendance to participate in politics and run for office.

Sanders and Fain hold their arms up to the crowd, saying goodbye.
Maya Moore
/
WKAR-MSU
Senator Bernie Sanders and UAW President Shawn Fain spoke to a crowd of about 300.
WKAR News
Jenna Braford
See stories by Jenna Braford
Maya Moore
See stories by Maya Moore
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE