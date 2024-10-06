Sen. Bernie Sanders and UAW President Shawn Fain stump for Kamala Harris in East Lansing

With less than a month until the presidential election, Michigan continues to see high-profile campaign surrogates make the case for their candidates.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made several stops across the state this weekend alongside United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain to stump for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fain spoke ahead of Sanders Sunday at a campaign stop at Michigan State University’s Kellogg Center.

He praised Vice President Harris for a $500 million federal grant going toward transitioning the General Motors' Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing to build electric vehicles.

Fain pointed to recent comments made to The Detroit News by Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance where Vance did not commit to whether a second Trump administration would honor that pledge.

“These are the same people telling these workers they give a damn about them they're going to fight for them. And in the next breath, they’re saying, we’re going to kill an investment of $500 million in your plant and in your community," Fain said.

Maya Moore / WKAR-MSU Senator Bernie Sanders addressing the crowd.

Sanders followed Fain and pumped up the crowd of several hundred with key Democratic issues.

Those included protecting reproductive rights, expanding social security and closing the wealth gap.

"What we need to do, we need to do now, we need to do the day after Kamala wins, is build a political movement of working people who are going to find for the needs of working people," Sanders said.

Sanders also encouraged young people in attendance to participate in politics and run for office.