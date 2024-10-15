New program to help Michigan businesses adapt to growing interest in EVs

A new incentive for Michigan businesses would increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

Workplaces can receive up to $7,500 in rebates under the new Consumers Energy program.

Consumers spokesperson Brian Wheeler said the utility has seen a lot of growth and interest in EVs over the last five years.

To manage that development, he said the energy provider has been focused on meeting the specific needs of EV owners, and that includes businesses and their employees.

“It’s a great recruitment tool for people to work for you, it’s a great service to the people who do work on your payroll and, of course, it protects the planet as we work to electrify and offer more clean energy for our cars,” he said.

Wheeler said Consumers is expecting 500 businesses in Michigan to take advantage of the offer in the coming years.

“We’re reaching a point now where we’re really trying to accelerate the growth of electric vehicles around the state," Wheeler said. "We think that interest is going to translate into sales and so we want to make sure these sort of rebates and incentives are in place just to help that along when those cars come onto the road.”

Wheeler said more than 6,000 Consumers Energy customers have used another rebate program called PowerMIDrive, which helps residents install chargers in their homes.

Consumers Energy is a financial supporter of WKAR.