Harris campaigns in Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Amy Robinson
Published October 18, 2024 at 8:37 PM EDT
KAmala Harris campaigns at UWA Local 652 in Lansinsg
Amy Robinson
/
WKAR
Kamala Harris campaigns at UWA Local 652 in Lansing

Kamala Harris’ campaign traveled to Lansing on Friday, speaking to autoworkers at the union hall for UAW Local 652 .

She opened with comments about the importance of unions in America.

"Everywhere I go, I tell people, you may not be a union member, but you better thank unions for the five day work week, for sick leave, for paid family leave and vacation time, because they are all clear collective bargaining benefits, Harris said."

Harris said her plans as president include investing in manufacturing, including battery manufacturing for electric vehicles.

"So under my plan, it's about investing in the industries that built America, like steel, iron, the great American auto industry, and we will ensure that the next generation of breakthroughs, from advanced batteries to electric vehicles, are not just invented, but built right here in America by American union workers, because it is they and you who have proven how to get the job done," Harris said.

Harris spoke about college degrees, saying they are not the only measure of a qualified worker

"It is my pledge that as President, I'm going to do a critical assessment of federal jobs to look at those that don't require a college degree, so we can start talking about good jobs based on the skill and experience of the worker and not random measures of who can do what." And she added, "I plan on then challenging the private sector to do the same."

But first, Harris says, she has to win.

“and we know this is going to be a tight race until the very end. We are the underdog, but make no mistake, we will win. We will win. We will win. I'm telling you”

Amy Robinson
Amy Robinson leads a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content for WKAR Public Media.
