The harvest of the 2024 state Christmas tree

The 2024 state Christmas tree was harvested today in Clinton County.

More than 100 people gathered to witness the 38th year of the tradition.

The tree was donated by Rich and Dorcas Albertson, who have watched it grow for 27 years.

Dorcas says it's an honor to donate the state Christmas tree.

“I never realized what a big event it would be, and how many people are really interested in being part of it. It's really, it's an honor to be involved in it, for sure.”

Rich says it was great to work with the city and be a part of the tradition.

“The workers were all great. They were good crew, you know, friendly, conscientious about making a mess and wanting to clean it up. You know, because they were here a few times, and they did make messes, but they stayed until it was cleaned up.”

The event is hosted by the Michigan Department of Technology Management and Budget.

Director of Communications for the department, Laura Wotruba said the tradition brings the community together.

“So many people have hands on the tree to get it to the Capitol, and that's a really neat thing to take part in", she said. "The other thing is, how many people get to enjoy the tree, particularly with it being the 40th anniversary of Silver Bells in the City this year.”

In addition to the harvest, the event included performances from Grand Ledge High School Choir and Portland High School Choir.

Denny Olson is Director of Michigan Affairs for the Great Lakes Timber Professionals. For more than 20 years he’s been the person who finds the perfect Christmas tree for the state capitol. He said the Michigan Christmas tree is a valuable reminder to people to care for trees in the state.

"We just never know [how] that tree is going to be used. And if we take care of them and do it right, we have so many uses for trees."

Olson begins searching for trees in the spring and goes through hundreds of options. The 2024 Christmas tree was selected three-years ago.

It will be transported to downtown Lansing tomorrow.

The official tree lighting is scheduled for 7:30pm, November 22 at the Silver Bells in the City celebration in Lansing.

