© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR Sports
WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the Michigan State School of Journalism.

WATCH - Michigan State co-ed Water Ski Club wins national accolades and builds community

WKAR Public Media | By Marin Klein: WKAR Sports
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:38 PM EST
Marin Klein

They make the wake on the Red Cedar for training, but also learn how to support and grow the skills of fellow MSU students.

Many Michigan State athletes can be found on the banks of the Red Cedar, but they also can be found on the waters of the Grand River.

The Michigan State Water Ski club team, which was founded in 1981, is one of the best in the Midwest Region. The team spends each fall and spring competing in tournaments around the Midwest, to qualify for the National Collegiate Water Ski Association championships.

This year, that goal was accomplished, as the team finished in sixth place in the championships held in San Marcos, Texas. individual skiers placed in the top 10, competing in three events; slalom, trick and jump.

There are around 75 total members on the team, but only about 30-50 go out on the river and compete in tournaments. The team dues are $75, then skiers pay $15 for “boat dues” each time they go out on the water, or pay $200 for unlimited time on the water. This year’s E-board has made the team as affordable as possible, using dues for tournaments so racers could compete.

WKAR Sports spoke with senior men’s captain Aidan Hughes, junior women’s captain Mitchell Hack, and PR manager sophomore Ella McCrumb as they spend their mornings on the team’s boat Brandi, to hear about their trip to nationals and overall experiences with the team.
Klein Water Ski FINAL.mp4
Tags
WKAR News Michigan State SportsMSU SportsSkiWater SportsRed Cedar River
Marin Klein: WKAR Sports
See stories by Marin Klein: WKAR Sports
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE