WATCH - Michigan State co-ed Water Ski Club wins national accolades and builds community

Many Michigan State athletes can be found on the banks of the Red Cedar, but they also can be found on the waters of the Grand River.

The Michigan State Water Ski club team, which was founded in 1981, is one of the best in the Midwest Region. The team spends each fall and spring competing in tournaments around the Midwest, to qualify for the National Collegiate Water Ski Association championships.

This year, that goal was accomplished, as the team finished in sixth place in the championships held in San Marcos, Texas. individual skiers placed in the top 10, competing in three events; slalom, trick and jump.

There are around 75 total members on the team, but only about 30-50 go out on the river and compete in tournaments. The team dues are $75, then skiers pay $15 for “boat dues” each time they go out on the water, or pay $200 for unlimited time on the water. This year’s E-board has made the team as affordable as possible, using dues for tournaments so racers could compete.

WKAR Sports spoke with senior men’s captain Aidan Hughes, junior women’s captain Mitchell Hack, and PR manager sophomore Ella McCrumb as they spend their mornings on the team’s boat Brandi, to hear about their trip to nationals and overall experiences with the team.