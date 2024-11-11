Mid-Michigan nonprofit founder selected for 2024 Governor's Service Award

Every year, Governor’s Service Awards go to individuals, businesses and nonprofits for their commitment to volunteerism, service or philanthropy.

Thomas Burke from Jackson is one of three recipients from mid-Michigan to receive an award, the Spirit of Hope Award.

Burke is the founder of Save Our Youth, a nonprofit that offers mentorship programs for at-risk young people.

“It is such a high honor, and it’s a privilege and an opportunity to be recognized for the work that Save Our Youth brings to the community,” he said.

Having worked as a cell block officer at Jackson Prison, Burke said he was compelled to start the nonprofit in 2004 to mentor youth who were serving time and children with incarcerated parents.

Save Our Youth has since expanded services and has partnered with police departments, juvenile centers, probations departments, churches and other organizations.

According to the Michigan Community Service Commission, the Spirit of Hope Award honors individuals who serve as a beacon of hope, uplifts others and inspires people to make a difference.

Other winners include LaShaunta Waller of Mason who received the National Service Impact Award and David Baur from Lansing who received the Older Adult Volunteer of the Year Award.

A ceremony at the Detroit Opera House Thursday, Nov. 14 will honor all 38 of this year’s service award winners.