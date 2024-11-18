St. Johns Paralympic medalist to serve as grand marshal for Silver Bells in the City parade

A Paralympic silver medalist is serving as Grand Marshal of this year’s Silver Bells in the City Electric Light Parade in Lansing.

Jayci Simon won a silver medal with her mixed doubles partner at the Paris Paralympic Games earlier this year.

WKAR’s Melorie Begay spoke with Simon about bringing her success back to her hometown of St. Johns and to mid-Michigan.

Interview Highlights:

On winning the silver medal

"I knew that it was huge leading up to the games that if we could get on the podium, then hopefully a lot of the stereotypes of badminton and just like the awareness of it would change if we were to medal. But I didn't know that it would be to this extent, and that we were the first."

On when she fell in love with badminton

"I didn't really fall in love with [badminton] until I went to my first international tournament in 2018 in Lima, Peru, and that's where it was really eye opening, and I saw the elite level of athletes who had the same disability as me."



On what she wants people to take away from her success at the Paralympics

"For me too, it was once just a dream, and with hard work and dedication that anything is possible. So never put limitations on your dreams, because if you're willing to work for it, then it's possible."

Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: You're only 19, and you've already become one of the first of two Americans, the other being your teammate, Miles Krajewski, to have ever meddled in badminton in the Olympics or Paralympics. What does it feel like to have accomplished something so historic?

Jayci Simon: It's crazy to think about. I knew that it was huge leading up to the games that if we could get on the podium, then hopefully a lot of the stereotypes of badminton and just like the awareness of it would change if we were to medal. But I didn't know that it would be to this extent, and that we were the first. So it's crazy that we are like the kind of like the driving force behind all future Team USA badminton athletes.

Courtesy of Jayci Simon Jayci Simon and her mixed doubles partner Miles Krajewski made it to the gold medal match against China in their journey to the podium. Simon and Krajewski are the first Americans to have medaled in the sport for either the Olympics or Paralympics.

Begay: Since coming home, what’s been the response from people in your community, friends, family? What were they thinking when you won?

Simon: It was pretty insane. I had a lot of my family with me in Paris up in the stands. When I got back home, once we pulled in the driveway, there was a bunch of family and friends who were waiting to celebrate me and congratulate me and everything which was really cool.

And then since then, I've been in a few parades, and I've been doing motivational speaking. So, that's been really cool, because I enjoy talking to others about my story and hopefully providing them a little bit of insight. So yeah, it's been really cool.

Begay: So, badminton seems like a pretty niche sport. How did you get into it, and what about it made you want to commit to it?

Simon: I started going to Little People of America conferences in 2015 and, there, we just play a bunch of recreational sports. I played pretty much every sport, except for badminton. I had no idea that it was even a sport.

Then in 2016 my mom got an email basically recruiting me to give badminton a try, since I seemed to be athletic. My mom, same thing, didn't know what it was, went and bought a backyard badminton set, and I started in my grandparent’s backyard.

I mean, I liked it, but it was more so just because it was a sport, and I like competition. I didn't really fall in love with it until I went to my first international tournament in 2018 in Lima, Peru, and that's where it was really eye opening, and I saw the elite level of athletes who had the same disability as me. That's when I really fell in love with the sport

Courtesy of Jayci Simon In recognition of her performance at this years Paralympic Games, Simon, who is from St. Johns, will serve as this year's grand marshal in the annual Silver Bells in the City Electric Light Parade in Lansing.

Begay: Now, you've kind of taken a little bit of a motivational speaker role. I'm curious, what do you want people to take away from your success at the Paralympics?

Simon: I guess the biggest, broadest thing would be that, for me too, it was once just a dream, and with hard work and dedication that anything is possible. So, never put limitations on your dreams, because if you're willing to work for it, then it's possible.

Begay: After playing on one of the biggest stages for your sport, you'll be in the spotlight again as the grand marshal at this year's Silver Bells in the City parade. Are you excited? Is this something that you ever thought you would be doing?

Simon: Yeah, I'm super excited to do it, because it's always been a tradition for my family and I to go to Silver Bells, just because it's such a fun experience and it really gets you in the Christmas spirit. But I never imagined being the Grand Marshal for it. That's crazy to think about, but I'm super happy to be a part of it and to be the 40th grand marshal.

Begay: Now looking even further ahead, L.A. 2028, is that something on your radar? Are you planning? Are you already preparing? Do athletes take breaks?

Simon: Yeah, it depends on the sport and the athlete. But for us, I'm taking, me and my partner, are both taking a little break, and we're focusing, I mean, we're both in college, so that.

I'm focusing on some other stuff that I haven't been able to pursue since the past four years, trying to qualify. So yeah, I'll probably go for L.A. '28 I can't imagine me not, but right now I'm taking a break from that.

Begay: Well, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with me.

Simon: Yeah, thank you for having me.

Begay: Jayci Simon is a Paralympic silver medalist. She'll be serving as the grand marshal at this year's Silver Bells in the City parade in Lansing.

