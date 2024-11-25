Charlotte opens first social district in Eaton County

The city of Charlotte is opening its first social district on Monday.

It will be the first in Eaton County.

Residents and visitors will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages from restaurants and bars that they can carry as they walk around and explore a ten-block area downtown.

Annie Williams is the Executive Director of Charlotte Rising, the organization that put together the social district. She says it will benefit the whole community.

“We serve 28-30 festivals a year. We have one festival that brings in 20,000 people into Charlotte. So now, can you imagine those 20,000 people that are traveling from the country, because it brings national recognition in, what it's going to do for our businesses downtown?" she said.

Williams says she has seen the city grow immensely since starting her position.

“Charlotte is growing by leaps and bounds. Just since I've started, it's been amazing to see the growth that we've had, and so I really feel that this is going to be another level for our retailers, for our restaurants and for our community in general.”

The district will host its first event on November 30th for Small Business Saturday.

