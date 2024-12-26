Jackson program adds more than dozen affordable homes to city

A program to increase affordable housing in Jackson has added more than a dozen homes to the city so far.

The city launched the 100 Homes Program about a year ago using funding from the federal American Rescue Plan.

As part of 100 Homes, qualified applicants can buy a house at the sale price of $175,000, with the city contributing $25,000 toward the down payment.

Eligible applicants can also apply for an additional $10,000 in down payment assistance from the state.

City spokesman Aaron Dimick said he’s amazed at what’s already been accomplished.

“There's been so much work that's gone into this program over the past year to get the information out there,” he said, adding that the city has worked with hundreds of applicants and is “breaking ground and starting to see homes take shape.”

Dimick said the city has completed 19 homes as of December and expects to see construction ramp up in the coming year. The plan is to build the homes using vacant city-owned lots.

The program is open to both city residents and non-residents. Dimick said the idea is to give people with moderate incomes the ability to own a home.

“We’ve been really surprised to see such a big positive reaction, and so many people wanting to take part in [the program], and people who are excited to move to our neighborhoods,” he said.

Applications for the program are still open but Dimick suggests people apply sooner, rather than later. He said the goal is to complete all 100 homes by the end of 2026.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.