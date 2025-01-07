Michigan State pompon squad seeks another national title

Michigan State has over 28 active club sports across campus, ranging from dodgeball to judo. The variety means students with a passion for unique sports have the opportunity to train and compete with their team.

However, the costs - of time, money, and sacrifice - are theirs to manage.

The MSU Pompon team practices the sport of pom, combining elements of dance and cheer with the occasional Rockettes-style high-kick routine. The team originated in 2005, and was the first collegiate level Mid-American style pompon team to be established.

The 2023-24 team consists of 29 active members coached by Devon Dodge-Frye and Rachel Rogers.

“I love it, because I did it in high school, did it in college, came back and coached. I think it's a great sport you can carry with you through college. It's a very active sport. They're not just dancers, they're athletes,” said Rogers, who was a pompon team member during her four years attending Michigan State and started coaching in 2021.

Throughout the year, the team participates in tailgates, fundraisers, volunteer work, and is in the homecoming parade, all while preparing for competition.

“They have to be very disciplined. We practice anywhere from nine hours a week to 20 hours a week closer to competition. It takes a very disciplined individual to be able to put in that kind of time. It's a full commitment for sure,” said Rogers.

The team’s discipline is evident in its impressive track record. Rogers is proud of her team when it competed at the Mid-American Collegiate High Kick Championship in early November placing third overall.

Ava Zanglin

“Normally we have tryouts in the spring, but this year things got delayed. They brought in new coaches, and we did not have tryouts till September. They had less than 60 days from becoming a team at tryouts to competing at their first competition, which is super unusual, and they killed it,” said Rogers.

Participating in a club sport at MSU comes at a cost outside of time. Club teams do not receive funding from the university, meaning the students are responsible for all financing. The pompon team relies on fundraisers for competition fees, transportation and stay, uniforms, and any extra costs.

Member Heather Cone mentioned the contrast between MSU club and the varsity-level sports.

“I wish that we weren’t a club sport, but obviously we are, and there's nothing we can really do about it, but we do appreciate everyone donating, especially the CrowdPower that we're doing right now to help us out with that,” said Cone.

The team utilizes CrowdPower, a fundraising agent through the university, that gives the public a way to support their team financially and send them to competitions.

“They're at practice several nights a week, so it's hard for them to balance a full time job on top of the sport, on top of school and family and everything else. A lot of money goes into it. We have competition fees, poms are expensive, uniforms are very expensive,” said Rogers.

Ava Zanglin

Currently, the team is raising money to attend the Mid-American Collegiate Championships in Feb. 2025. They have secured second place for the past three competitions, and hope to achieve first in the spring. Cone, a senior, remembered her first competition with Michigan State.

“It's just a way different feeling than competing on your high school team, competing at the collegiate level. It's just crazy how many people cheer you on and especially because there's so many Michigan State fans in the stands,” said Cone.

Regardless of the costs associated with the sport, member Katie Williams would not want to compete and train with anyone else.

“I love coming every single day and working hard towards a common goal, really. We're all here for the same reason, we want to put in the same amount of effort, and we're all dedicated. No one is here that doesn't wanna be here and that's what I love about it,” said Williams.

Pom fosters a small community as it is not a well known sport, especially outside of Michigan. Most of the athletes have competed against each other prior to college, and have long-term commitments to the sport dating back to middle school.

“MSU is a big school, so all being able to come here and then fall in love with the sport again. It's really cool to all be with each other and finally on a team together,” said Cone.

Working together and sharing a passion for this unique sport has created unbreakable bonds among these women. They dedicate just as much time to training as varsity athletes, and manage school on top of it.

Their commitment to the university is driven by their love for each other and their devotion to performing.

Ava Zanglin

“I have loved the sport for as long as I can remember. When I'm not doing it, I miss it. Whenever we have a day off, I'm sad,” said Williams.

The MSU Pompon team will compete in February 2025, where 21 of its team members hope to secure another title. Until then, the team plans to continue making lasting friendships, raising money to compete, and representing the university in this uncommon sport.

“Seeing people that share the same passion as me has been very special and I know that I have friends when I leave college and I'm very happy that I met all of them,” said Cone.