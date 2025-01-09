Women's right to vote to be honored in mid-Michigan concerts

The Sistrum Lansing Women’s Chorus will honor the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution with a pair of concerts later in January.

The Suffrage Contata will open the performances.

Chorus Artistic Director Meghan Eldred-Woolsey says the work is by fellow MSU alum Andrea Ramsey.

“She was getting her doctorate while I was getting my master's [degree], and so I’ve known her for a really long time,” she said. “They premiered this work at Carnegie Hall, and since then, I’ve been really interested in performing it.”

Eldred-Woolsey says the piece tells the story of the suffragette movement from a number of perspectives, including from women of color like journalist and sociologist Ida B. Wells.

"The second movement is almost all of Ida B. Wells’ ideas, and it goes all the way back to Susan B. Anthony," she explained. "It’s sort of a historical context, but it’s also really personal, and a lot of talk about what it is and how important it is that we have this right to vote, and that we exercise that right to vote as well."

The theme of the concerts, “Keep Marching,” comes from the show-stopping number in the Tony Award-winning musical Suffs. Sistrum will include the song, which was sung on Broadway by Alex Newell.

The Lansing-area collective of women poets known as Voices of the Revolution will also provide narration in the shows.

It marks the first time the two organizations have collaborated. Member Tari Muñiz says her selection for the concert, Poem for South African Women by June Jordan, commemorates a protest against apartheid in 1956 by tens of thousands of women and children.

Poem for South African Women

June Jordan

Our own shadows disappear as the feet of thousands

by the tens of thousands pound the fallow land

into new dust that

rising like a marvelous pollen will be

fertile

even as the first woman whispering

imagination to the trees around her made

for righteous fruit

from such deliberate defense of life

as no other still

will claim inferior to any other safety

in the world

The whispers too they

intimate to the inmost ear of every spirit

now aroused they

carousing in ferocious affirmation

of all peaceable and loving amplitude

sound a certainly unbounded heat

from a baptismal smoke where yes

there will be fire

And the babies cease alarm as mothers

raising arms

and heart high as the stars so far unseen

nevertheless hurl into the universe

a moving force

irreversible as light years

traveling to the open

eye

And who will join this standing up

and the ones who stood without sweet company

will sing and sing

back into the mountains and

if necessary

even under the sea

we are the ones we have been waiting for

The second half of the concerts will be made up of protest songs about protecting voting rights and demanding equality like Wild Embers by Melissa Dunphy.

The crux of Wild Embers, according to director Meghan Eldred-Woolsey, are the lyrics: “they should have checked the ashes of the women they burned alive."

"The idea is that there have been women that came before us that we are on the shoulders of, and we’re continuing to build upon what they left off, and even if they didn’t finish what they started, we can continue to go on in that same way," Eldred-Woolsey said.

Sistrum’s Keep Marching concerts will take place at the DeWitt High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.

There will be a talk about the suffrage movement 45 minutes before the Saturday matinee.