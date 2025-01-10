WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the Michigan State School of Journalism.
WATCH: Spartan fans only see about half of Michigan State Dance Team’s hard work
Most people know the dance team because it supports four Spartan sports. However, dancers Emily Brikho and Olivia Short told WKAR Sports the dancers do this all while preparing for UDA College Nationals, appearing at special events on and off campus, and being students themselves.
WKAR Sports spent the day with dance team captain Emily Brikho to get an inside look at what really goes into each and every one of the dance team’s countless annual appearances.
Brikho and co-captain Olivia Short revealed that the dance team is more than meets the eye, and said they’re excited to show fans a side people don’t usually get to see.
The team placed ninth nationally in the D1A Pom Division in 2024, and look for another strong finish next year.
PRIETO FINAL MSU DANCE TEAM VIDEO PKG - FINAL.mp4