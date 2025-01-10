WATCH: Spartan fans only see about half of Michigan State Dance Team’s hard work

WKAR Sports spent the day with dance team captain Emily Brikho to get an inside look at what really goes into each and every one of the dance team’s countless annual appearances.

Brikho and co-captain Olivia Short revealed that the dance team is more than meets the eye, and said they’re excited to show fans a side people don’t usually get to see.

The team placed ninth nationally in the D1A Pom Division in 2024, and look for another strong finish next year.