Rep. Barrett opens Lansing office for constituents, shares legislative priorities

Republican Michigan Congressman Tom Barrett has opened his Seventh District office in Lansing. The West Ottawa Street location will offer assistance to local residents who need help dealing with federal agencies and casework.

At a news conference held to mark the opening Monday, Barrett said he hopes to tackle issues he talked about before the election including border security, inflation, and foreign conflict.

“It's a lot of the issues we talked about over the last year and a half,” Barrett said. “It's making sure we secure our border, making sure that we, you know, relieve the cost of living, challenges that families have been facing here in our state and our country. It's making sure that our foreign adversaries are put back in check."

He says he also hopes to see passage of the Laken Riley Act. The legislation would mandate federal detention for undocumented immigrants if they are accused of certain crimes like theft.

Some Democrats say it could usher in a harsh new era of immigration detention. Michigan's two U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin, both Democrats, have said they would vote for the legislation.

Barrett defeated his former Democratic colleague and state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr last year, winning the seat that had been held by Slotkin, who ran for the U.S. Senate instead of seeking reelection.

