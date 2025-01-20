© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing Community College changes gym policy for alumni, retirees

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:51 AM EST
Lansing Community College sign
Courtesy
/
Lansing Community College
LCC alumni and retirees are losing some fitness center privileges.

Lansing Community College is changing the rules for alumni and retirees who use its gyms.

For years, they’ve been able to use the LCC’s West Campus and downtown Lansing fitness centers for free.

The downtown campus is now closed to anyone other than current students and employees. The West Campus fitness center will charge an annual fee for alumni and retirees.

In a post on the LCC website, the school says the changes are being made for safety reasons, citing what it calls “campus tragedies across the country.”

Starting in July, annual memberships to use the West Campus gym will cost $120.

Registration for memberships is not yet open but will be posted to the school's website later this year.
Ed Coury
