West Coast hummingbird generates buzz in northern Michigan

A northern Michigan homeowner was surprised to see a hummingbird at his feeder in the middle of winter. But the intrigue only increased when the little bird turned out to be a species that's native to the West Coast.

Male Anna's hummingbirds have an iridescent pink face and typically weigh four grams — just under two pennies.

Brian Allen, with the Audubon Society in Manistee, said he was called over to a home in Arcadia where the hummingbird was hanging around a heated feeder, and he confirmed the species.

He said the birding community is rooting for the bird ahead of a forecasted cold snap.

"There's another Anna's hummingbird, that was down in Ohio and it survived a night that was five below zero down there, so hopefully this one can tough it out," he said.

The species has been expanding its range north along the West Coast from California to Alaska over the last few decades.

This is the second report of the Anna's hummingbird in Michigan, but researcher Allen Chartier said he's surprised there haven't been more sightings of this "hardy" bird in the state — as they're cropping up in other states like Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana.

The Rufous hummingbird, another western species which nests further north, has made more appearances in Michigan and is slightly smaller than the Anna's.

Chartier, who holds the only license to band hummingbirds in the state, is known as the "Michigan Hummingbird Guy," and he visited Arcadia to tag the male bird on Wednesday.

He said despite their size, hummingbirds are resilient. He points to the Ruby-throated hummingbird that can fly nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico as an example.

"They break the stereotype," Chartier said. "When you look at them, (some people think) 'oh weak little things.' Well not so much. They've been been underestimated throughout their history."

Chartier said the little bird appeared to be alert and healthy when he banded it on Jan. 15.

"Its eyes were bright and wide open, and when it flew off, it made little cursing noises like they do," he said. "It just seemed like it was in really good shape."

If the bird survives the projected arctic blast, Chartier said he believes it will leave within the next month for the nesting season.

The bird has been in Arcadia since at least November, and birders can follow the Michigan Birds Discord channel for the latest updates on the bird's status.