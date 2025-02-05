Lansing City Clerk offers help to LGBTQ+ community members with passport issues, questions

Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Lansing with questions about passport applications or changes under new Trump administration rules can get help from the City Clerk’s office.

The office is offering three walk-in sessions at the Salus Center, an LGBTQ+ resource center in downtown Lansing.

“There can be questions, especially in light of the change in administration,” City Clerk Chris Swope said.

He noted the Trump administration has suspended processing applications for people who seek to change their gender on their passport.

"The U.S. Department of State changed the online passport application to an old version of the forms that does not have the X gender marker, so it is back to either male or female as the options on the application," he added.

The City Clerk sessions are scheduled for February 13, March 13, and April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salus Center on South Washington Square.