Local non-profit founder claims discrimination after non-renewal of Lansing Mall lease

A local non-profit in the Lansing Mall says the terms in its lease renewal agreement are preventing it from staying in the space.

The Fretail Store, which provides free clothing, diapers and food for those in need, has been a tenant of the Lansing Mall for the last three years. During that time, the non-profit remodeled two different store spaces they occupied with money from grants.

The non-profit’s founder Mike Karl says they have the option to renew their lease if they move to a smaller storefront and limit their clients from forming lines inside the building.

Karl says those requirements are discriminatory

He claims the people the non-profit serves are not wanted in the mall by management.

“Most days, we have around 200 people waiting to come in and go shopping, and [mall management doesn’t] like the clientele. And I pointed out to the mall that they're a designated warming and cooling center. And if they're not going to accommodate those in need, they need to lose that designation.”

Karl is open to renegotiating with the Lansing Mall but does not want to remodel a third storefront which he believes would be necessary for the offered space.

“ I am still open to talking to them all, but I am unwilling to be a remodeling company. And I am unwilling to have a business or an entity make the people I serve feel less. That's not fair. We paid just like any other store in the mall, and we should be treated fairly like that.”

WKAR reached out to the Lansing Mall for comment but has not received a response.