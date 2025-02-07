Lansing School District passes resolution to protect students from expanded immigration enforcement

The Lansing School District is making a commitment to protect its students and staff regardless of their immigration status.

The Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday evening to remove certain student information from directories.

Those include place of birth, phone number and addresses which can be disclosed to state and federal agencies.

Sergio Keck, Deputy Superintendent of Special Populations for the Lansing School District, spoke about the district's continued efforts to ensure the safety of its students.

“The fabric of this community has been to welcome newcomers, immigrants and refugees for many decades,” Keck said. “This would not have been possible or successful if it wasn't for the support that the Lansing School District's Board of Educations have demonstrated during these decades.”

In the resolution, the school board says it will work “consistent with the law” to adjust its policies so that “the district does not engage in any activities that would involve enforcement of federal civil immigration laws in any manner that could adversely impact LSD students or their families.”

The board passed the resolution by a unanimous vote along with another motion which suspended the bylaws that would require the board to wait two meetings before adopting new resolutions.

