MSU campus community celebrates opening of first freestanding Multicultural Center

After decades of advocacy from students, Michigan State University celebrated the official opening of its first freestanding Multicultural Center Friday.

The ceremony brought together faculty, students, alumni and volunteers to celebrate and acknowledge the effort that led to the development of the MCC.

The event featured keynote speeches from university administrators, leaders of student affinity groups and alumni and was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the building.

“This beautiful building is the outcome of Spartan advocacy over decades and of the commitment of this university to forging a community that is welcoming, safe and inclusive for all.” MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz said.

For some, like Laurel Baltimore, the opening of the center represents the culmination of years of advocacy and a vision finally coming to realization. Baltimore is the co-founder of the group MSU Black Alumni.

"When I was a student on campus, we never would have envisioned it. We talked about it. We had meetings about it. We wanted it. We dreamed about it, and now it's here to fruition," Baltimore said. "I say to anybody, if you start small, just like with us, with Black alumni, you start small, but dream big."

Connor Lee is the president of MSU’s undergraduate student government. He acknowledged the progress made with the center's opening while recognizing there is still more to be done.

“The Multicultural Center is a great step forward for making a more inclusive environment at Michigan State. But the work’s not over. We still have a lot we have to overcome, and I’m hoping that from this, future generations will be inspired to be that change and actually help make campus a more inclusive place,” Lee said.

The Multicultural Center will serve as a hub for cultural organizations, student programming and community engagement.

