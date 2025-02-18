More than 100 new, affordable apartments coming to Lansing in 2026

More than one hundred new affordable apartments will be available in Lansing next year.

The Lansing Housing Commission broke ground Monday for two new apartment buildings.

The first, Riverview 220, will be built across the street from the CATA Transportation Center on Grand Avenue. It will feature seven market rate apartments and 56 apartments reserved for low-income residents, along with retail space.

The second, Grand Vista Place, will be located just south of Lenawee Street, and will offer an additional 55 affordable apartments.

Lansing Housing Commission Executive Director Doug Fleming says the projects are a “big deal.”

“We have a tremendous shortage of overall housing and even a larger shortage of affordable housing in the city of Lansing,” he said.

He said while most cities have about 96% of their affordable housing units occupied, Lansing’s occupancy rate is at 98%.

“We have a great demand for overall housing in the city,” he said.

Construction on the two developments is scheduled to begin in late March and residents are expected to be able to move in by mid-2026.

