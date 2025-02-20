The East Lansing Public Library has a new three-year strategic plan

The East Lansing Public Library has a new strategic plan that outlines priorities for the next three years.

The plan was created after months of collecting community feedback through interviews, surveys, and focus groups to make sure the library accurately reflects the needs of area residents.

Kevin King, the library’s director, says there was a strong desire to see more collaboration with community residents, businesses, and institutions -- primarily, within the library and Michigan State University. “There was a lot of comments about, you know, bridge the divide or reach across Grand River,” King said.

The plan also calls for adapting library operations to meet the changing needs of the community, and building community support through open dialogue.

King says it also addresses requests from area residents for more materials related to East Lansing’s past.

“People want to know about their history, and talk about their history,” King said. “Local history was something that we wanted to focus on. That was a big point in the feedback.”

King says the plan will be formally presented to the public at an event scheduled for March 17th.