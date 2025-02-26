Eaton County limits hours for some administrative services, citing funding shortages

Starting March 17, the administrative wing of the Eaton County Governmental Complex—where residents obtain marriage licenses and register deeds—will be closed to the public on Fridays.

Additionally, hours the wing will be open to the public will be limited to Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a uniform lunch break from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The move is an effort by the Eaton County Board of Commissioners to relieve workload pressures. County departments have been affected by persistent understaffing due to a longstanding funding shortage.

Communications Director Logan Bailey says more budget cuts are expected, which will further strain county staffing.

“We're over 50 people in the county down,” Bailey said. “We have positions that just aren't filled. Departments aren't going to fill them because they're afraid. Again, as I said, those cuts are coming, so why hire somebody new?”

Last November, a proposed millage to address Eaton County’s budget deficit failed with 51% of residents voting no.

A new special election will take place on May 6 for a new proposed Public Safety Millage to fund the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices. If the millage fails, Bailey said cuts could extend to those offices as well.

The county estimates the new millage would cost taxpayers about $12 dollars a month.