© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eaton County limits hours for some administrative services, citing funding shortages

WKAR Public Media | By Maxwell Howard
Published February 26, 2025 at 3:32 PM EST
A red and white courthouse.
Courtesy
/
Eaton County
Eaton County departments have been affected by persistent understaffing due to a longstanding funding shortage.

Starting March 17, the administrative wing of the Eaton County Governmental Complex—where residents obtain marriage licenses and register deeds—will be closed to the public on Fridays.

Additionally, hours the wing will be open to the public will be limited to Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a uniform lunch break from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The move is an effort by the Eaton County Board of Commissioners to relieve workload pressures. County departments have been affected by persistent understaffing due to a longstanding funding shortage.

Communications Director Logan Bailey says more budget cuts are expected, which will further strain county staffing.

“We're over 50 people in the county down,” Bailey said. “We have positions that just aren't filled. Departments aren't going to fill them because they're afraid. Again, as I said, those cuts are coming, so why hire somebody new?”

Last November, a proposed millage to address Eaton County’s budget deficit failed with 51% of residents voting no.

A new special election will take place on May 6 for a new proposed Public Safety Millage to fund the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices. If the millage fails, Bailey said cuts could extend to those offices as well.

The county estimates the new millage would cost taxpayers about $12 dollars a month.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
WKAR News
Maxwell Howard
See stories by Maxwell Howard
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!
DONATE