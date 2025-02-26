Lansing police lieutenant faces criminal charges

A Lansing police lieutenant is facing criminal charges.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Lieutenant Ryan Wilcox following a probe by the Michigan State Police, according to a news release from Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus.

Wilcox is being charged with a felony: one count of false pretenses with intent to defraud, for an amount more than $1,000, but less than $20,000.

Backus says Wilcox was on paid administrative leave while under investigation; now that charges have been filed he's on unpaid leave.

In the news release, Backus called the accusations, “deeply disturbing.”

"We remain committed to maintaining the trust of our community through transparency and accountability," Backus added.

When asked for details about the alleged crime, a spokesperson for the chief said he would not be doing interviews related to Wilcox.

A call to Wilcox’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned on Wednesday.