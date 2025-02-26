Lansing reviews contract for outsourcing entertainment venue management

The City of Lansing is moving closer to a decision on whether to outsource the management of its entertainment venues. The Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority Board (LEPFA) met Tuesday to discuss its plans.

On the table is an initial draft contract from venue management company ASM Global, but negotiations have yet to begin. If approved, ASM Global would oversee venues including the Lansing Center, Groesbeck Golf Course and Jackson Field.

LEPFA Board Chair Maureen McNulty Saxton said the board will carefully review the contract with its attorney next week.

“It’s a major difference from the way the Lansing Center has been managed since its inception,” said Saxton. “Obviously, the management company expects to make a profit — as does any business — and so we need to do our due diligence to make sure that we know what we're getting into.”

The next step will be for the Board’s Finance Committee to meet with the attorney, which Saxton said they are scheduled to do soon.

She emphasized that the board is carefully weighing the proposed contract to ensure a fiscally responsible decision for the city. While a vote in March is possible, there is no certainty it will occur.