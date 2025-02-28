© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU student charged for allegedly making online threat to campus

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:56 PM EST
Courtesy
/
Michigan State University

A Michigan State University student has been charged with making a false threat to the campus community.

Hope Duncan is an 18-year-old student from Eastpointe. She allegedly made the threat online Wednesday afternoon and was taken into custody shortly after by MSU Police.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged her with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

Each of those charges carries an up to 20-year prison sentence.

Duncan’s next court hearing will take place in two weeks.

A bond of $20,000 has been set.

This story will be updated.
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
