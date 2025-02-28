MSU student charged for allegedly making online threat to campus

A Michigan State University student has been charged with making a false threat to the campus community.

Hope Duncan is an 18-year-old student from Eastpointe. She allegedly made the threat online Wednesday afternoon and was taken into custody shortly after by MSU Police.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged her with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

Each of those charges carries an up to 20-year prison sentence.

Duncan’s next court hearing will take place in two weeks.

A bond of $20,000 has been set.

This story will be updated.

