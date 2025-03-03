Lansing Common FC beginning its fifth season of soccer

Lansing Common FC, a minor league soccer club, has done what others like it have failed to do in the area—survive. The community-based club has just announced its fifth season.

Most of Common’s players are college athletes. Formed in 2020, the club plays in the Midwest Premier League which has teams located throughout the region. Home matches are played at Lansing Eastern’s football stadium.

Board president Eric Walcott says the team is making a name for itself in the Lansing community.

“Before us, there was a lot of kind of clubs for a few years, and then they'd go away in Lansing,” said Walcott. “So, I think we're building, you know, some stability in that.”

Walcott says the number of season ticket holders—who are called club members—has held steady at just above 200 members a year. The team is averaging between 400-500 ticket-buying fans per game.

“That's something that is among the highest in the league, if not the highest in the league,” he said, adding the Common is a community-oriented team.

“We're really proud to represent … Lansing local talent on the field,” Walcott said. “Off the field, last year, we donated over $7,500 to local organizations that make our community stronger. We contributed over 100 volunteer hours at different events in the community.”