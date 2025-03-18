LSD superintendent looks forward to continuing in his role after missing out on Las Vegas job

Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says he looks forward to working as hard as he can for Lansing students, after not being chosen for a similar job in Nevada.

Shuldiner had been one of three finalists to lead a 300,000 student school district in Las Vegas. Now, he says he’s excited to continue the work he’s been doing in Lansing for the past four years.

“I look forward to opening up the brand new Mount Hope,” Shuldiner said. “I look forward to opening up the brand new Willow. I look forward to some new projects and programs that we're going to be starting next year.”

In a statement earlier this year, Shuldiner said he was not actively looking for a new job, but he felt the opportunity in Nevada was something he had to pursue. He says he doesn’t regret doing that.

“Anytime that you try for something, and you don't get it, you've got to be at least a little bit disappointed,” he said. “But it was an incredible experience to … be asked to apply for and then make it to the final round to be the superintendent of the fifth largest school district in the country.”

During Shuldiner’s four years in Lansing, graduation rates, enrollment and daily attendance rates have increased. When asked what’s next for him, he said he plans to continue the work he’s been doing.

“What the community can expect and will always expect from me is working as hard as I possibly can for the children of Lansing,” said Shuldiner. “I'm very proud of the work that we've done in these almost four years, but there's certainly always more work to be done.”