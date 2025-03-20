Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney delivers State of the City address

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney says the city is building on its progress this year and protecting its future.

Mahoney began his State of the City Address Wednesday night with a reference to the recent pause in plans for metered parking downtown, saying it will be discussed at a special meeting next week.

The mayor touted what he called one of the city’s lowest crime rates in almost a decade and an effort to build 100 new homes on city-owned lots.

Mahoney said the Fix 36 program has made it easier to do business in Jackson – cutting red tape for code compliance. He also announced a location has been found for a much-needed South Side grocery store.

The mayor plans to focus on neighborhood parks in 2025 and promised to work on fixing what he called “our crumbling roads.”

Finally, Mahoney said that in Jackson, diversity, equity and inclusion are still core values at a time when DEI programs around the nation are being pulled back.