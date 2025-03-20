Spartans to face Bryant University Bulldogs Friday in NCAA tournament

The NCAA’s March Madness tournament gets underway this week with the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans preparing to take on the Bryant University Bulldogs on Friday.

WKAR’s Melorie Begay spoke with WKAR sports reporter Al Martin talk about the matchup and the Spartan’s chances to make it to the Final Four.



Interview Transcript

Al Martin: The best time of the year is March Madness, right?

Begay: I think so. Up until this past weekend, the Spartans were on a bit of a high, becoming Big Ten champions and ending the regular season with 27 wins and six losses, but they got knocked out of the Big Ten tournament in the semifinals Saturday, falling to Wisconsin. What does a loss like this mean for the Spartans and their momentum?

Al Martin: I've always had this mentality, Melorie, when looking at the Big Ten tournament, who cares, right? I mean, Michigan State went through a gauntlet of a season in what is arguably the best conference in all of college basketball. It was unprecedented what they did.

They had a season unlike what we've seen in five years. The regular season Big Ten title matters most. So, when it comes to the postseason tournament, who cares? You know, if you go out, it means more rest for the big dance. You don't hang up banners for Big Ten tournaments. I'm sorry University of Michigan fans, right?

But if you want to look at the value of the conference tournament, Melorie, you look at the fact that even though Michigan won on Sunday. They beat Wisconsin to win the Big Ten tournament championship. They were still a lower ranked seed in comparison to Wisconsin. So, that tells you everything that you need to know, right? I just think it means more rest, and I think Michigan State needed it after having the kind of regular season that they had.

Begay: I like your optimism there. And as mentioned, the Spartans have earned the number 2 seed going into March Madness. This is their highest ranking since 2019, and it's also the 27th consecutive year that Coach Tom Izzo has led the Spartans to an NCAA tournament. How huge is this for Coach Izzo?

Martin: It’s a bit mind boggling, isn't it, Melorie? I mean, you think about it, Tom Izzo turned 70 years old, you know, earlier on this year, in January, 70 years old, and it's not easy to consistently make the NCAA tournament.

But Izzo trails just Kansas' record of 28 consecutive NCAA tournaments. Since 1976, the Spartans having just two coaches, both, of course, winning a national championship in Hall of Famer Tom Izzo and, of course, Jud Heathcote. And of course, also earlier this season, Melorie, Tom Izzo broke former Indiana coach Bob Knight's record for Big Ten wins with his, you know, 354th conference victory.

So, it's just mind boggling when you think that Tom Izzo has been the head coach of this program for so long and has had this kind of consistent success and this consistent run to constantly make the postseason, because we see other programs out there, blue blood programs, that can't do that. A lot of people thought that [at] 70 years old Tom Izzo would be retiring pretty soon. I don't see any signs of him slowing down right now, Melorie. Unbelievable.

Begay: Yeah, hard, hard to imagine that. Now, this tournament is split into four regions, with MSU playing in the South region. What can you tell us about teams on this side of the bracket?

Martin: Yeah. Well, you know, Michigan State, on that side of the bracket is a 2 seed. Of course, they open up against 15 seed Bryant in Cleveland, Ohio. And you know, on the top of MSU’s regional in that section of the bracket is Auburn, the SEC Championship, which many people believe is the crème de la crème when it comes to conferences in men's college basketball this year. I mean, look, they had a record of 14 teams, which is the most out of any conference in college basketball today. The Big Ten had eight.

So, you got Auburn sitting there, and Michigan is also in the South region. I think that was on purpose. You know, we all love a little drama when it comes to the tournament. The committee knew what they were doing there. So, we may see a MSU and Michigan matchup again.

But you know, bottom line, I think really the team you have to look at here is Auburn. Auburn is so good, and if Michigan State is going to make a run at this Final Four, of course, they're going to have to knock off them, I believe, unless Auburn somehow gets knocked out early. Crazy things happen in March Madness, right?

Begay: Yeah. And before we get there, MSU's first game of the tournament is this Friday at 10 p.m. They'll meet the Bryant University Bulldogs. What do you think of this matchup, and who do you think will take the win?

Martin: Yeah, we'll just give you a bit of a preview when it comes to Bryant. You know, they don't shoot at all that well collectively from the perimeter, but they do defend the three-point line, and they protect the rim really well. They don't turn the ball over despite loving to run on the break. Hold on. That sounds a lot like Michigan State, right? They have a lot of similar play styles, Melorie.

You look at Phil Martelli Jr., that is the son, he's the head coach of Bryant [University], that's the son of famed Phil Martelli, former University of Michigan associate head coach. He's in charge of the program now, his second year as the head coach. After several years of being an associate head coach, I think he's got great coaching chops. You have to in order to reach this level, you know, in the postseason of March Madness.

And a name to look out for, Bryant's best scorer is senior Rafael Pinzon, six foot six, skilled shooter off the bounce. He can shoot the three as well. He's also from Puerto Rico. I think you'll be hearing his name a lot on Friday night.

Begay: Al Martin is WKAR’s sports reporter. Thanks for joining me today. Al.

Martin: Thank you so much, Melorie.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.