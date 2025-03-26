Lansing City Councilmember Peter Spadafore launches campaign to represent 4th Ward

After announcing last month that he wouldn’t run for reelection, at-large Lansing City Councilmember Peter Spadafore now says he will run for the open 4th Ward seat.

Councilmember Brian Jackson who currently represents the ward, previously announced that he would not seek reelection this year.

Spadafore has served as an at-large member since 2018.

In February, he said his time on the council was coming to a close and that he was looking for new ways to serve the city.

He says he decided to seek the 4th Ward seat at the urging of community members.

In a campaign video released Tuesday, Spadafore said he is looking forward to the “new challenge” of potentially serving the 4th Ward.

“Ward councilmembers are the front-line problem solvers for our community. I'm running for the 4th Ward, so that I can help address issues on a block-by-block basis,” he said.

Spadafore also says he wants to work on public safety, neighborhood development and essential city services if elected.