© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital to close its geropsychiatry unit in April

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT
McLaren Greater Lansing hospital building in Lansing
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
McLaren is based in Grand Blanc and is made up of 13 hospitals including one in Lansing.

A unit at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital that provides in-patient mental health services to seniors is shutting down in April.

In a written statement, McLaren blamed the closure of its in-patient geropsychiatry unit on what it called “ongoing challenges, including a decline in patient volumes, a shortage of specialized providers, and an uncertain health care reimbursement landscape.”

Dr. Jed Magen, chair of the Michigan State University Department of Psychiatry, said it’s never a good time to close a psychiatric facility.

“Mental health care, particularly in-patient mental health care, is always limited,” Magen said. “Those resources are not widespread. So sure, it’s unfortunate. But there are also fiscal realities.”

Magen says part of the issue involves older patients who are unable to find a suitable place to live after receiving in-patient treatment.

“The insurance companies say 'Well, their behavior’s improved, so we’re not going to pay anymore',” Magen said. “So, now you’ve got people sitting on these in-patient units, and nobody’s paying the bill, so the hospital’s eating that cost.”

In the written statement, the hospital said it is assessing ways of better meeting the needs of patients with what it calls “the goal of reestablishing a service that is more aligned with the evolving needs of those we serve.”

MSU Health Care provides staff for McLaren’s geropsychiatric unit, though Magen does not oversee it.

McLaren Health Plan is a financial supporter of WKAR.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
WKAR News
Ed Coury
See stories by Ed Coury
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!
DONATE