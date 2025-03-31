Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space to return to downtown East Lansing in early May

Downtown East Lansing is preparing to welcome back Albert EL Fresco for its fifth consecutive summer.

The seasonal event will close Albert Avenue between Grove Street and M.A.C. Avenue, turning it into a pedestrian-only outdoor social space from May 5 through Aug. 11.

According to East Lansing Community and Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle, Albert EL Fresco provides an economic boost to local businesses in the downtown area.

“It is an extremely popular event with many community members, which is why we keep on bringing it back year after year,” he said.

This year’s layout will be the same as last year’s. Apostle says the decision was guided by community and business feedback, collected through surveys and foot traffic studies.

He also says Albert EL Fresco will feature outdoor seating and weekly programming for visitors of all ages.

“We have our weekly Thursday game nights, which features live music and yard games as well as giveaways that are downtown East Lansing-branded,” Apostle said. “That's a great event to bring your families down to.”

In addition to the weekly events, the city has planned a number of larger festivals and celebrations for the space throughout the summer.

Apostle says residents can look forward to the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival, East Lansing PRIDE and the GLAM Jam Summer Kickoff.

