Lansing's Capital City Film Festival returns for 15th year

Lansing’s Capital City Film Festival kicks off its fifteenth year this week, highlighting voices from both around the world and in Michigan.

Over its 11-day run, the festival will feature more than 150 films, music events, poetry readings, art and community programming.

“Our mission is to bring exceptional multimedia experiences to our community and to be able to uplift some of these potentially marginalized voices and stories that our community might not have a chance to experience otherwise,” said Samantha Le, the festival’s Operations & Outreach Manager.

She says she expects events like the opening film party, the content creators panel and family-friendly short video screenings to be popular this year. There’s also the Fortnight Film Contest, where local filmmakers create shorts in just two weeks for a chance at winning $5,000.

“It's not just films,” Le said. “It's films. It's music. It's poetry. It's art, and more so than any of that, it's community.”

Le says whether you like comedy, drama or documentaries, the festival offers something for everyone.

The Capital City Film Festival will run April 2-12, with a mix of free events and ticketed programs.

The Capital City Film Festival is a financial supporter of WKAR.