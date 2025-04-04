New program will help some Lansing residents pay for home repairs

The City of Lansing is launching a housing rehabilitation program to help qualified homeowners fund repairs to aging housing.

The city will provide $920,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding for the program, which will be managed by Capital Area Community Services and serve owner-occupied households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. Participants will receive up to $40,000 for eligible repairs including hazard abatement, new furnaces and roof replacement.

Emma Henry is the Executive Director of the Capital Area Housing Partnership, which works to support affordable housing in mid-Michigan. She said improving Lansing’s housing stock is important.

“It helps support the individuals that already live here, that want to stay in Lansing, that have been raising their families and maybe want to expand that family, as well as attracting new residents,” Henry said.

Lansing Mayor Andy Shor announced the program Friday at a news conference outside of a home on Ferguson Street. That home will be renovated through another city-funded program and sold to a first-time home buyer.

In a news release, Shor said the new initiative will preserve the city’s housing stock and will support jobs for contractors throughout the area.

“This program can help residents who need it most fix up and repair their homes and keep them from falling into disrepair,” Schor said. “We know that many homes in our city are aging and need some help. Oftentimes, the costs of repairs can be too much for many homeowners, especially those who need to prioritize other items for their family.”

Applications for eligible homeowners will be available later this spring through Capital Area Community Services.