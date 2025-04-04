Planned Parenthood of Michigan to close Jackson health center and 3 other locations

Planned Parenthood will permanently close its Jackson clinic at the end of this month. The reproductive health nonprofit made the announcement Wednesday.

Citing threats and cuts to federal funding, Planned Parenthood of Michigan said it’s reducing its brick-and-mortar footprint and reorganizing its operations statewide to ensure long term sustainability.

The nonprofit will also close two other locations, in Petoskey and Marquette. All three clinics, including Jackson, will stop seeing patients after April 25 and close for good on April 30.

Planned Parenthood is also working on consolidating two of its centers in Ann Arbor by May 5, bringing the total number of clinics closing to four.

“The Trump administration and its anti-abortion allies have made clear their intention to defund Planned Parenthood and attack access to sexual and reproductive health care nationwide — so while these attacks are devastating, they are not a surprise,” Paula Thornton Greear, President and CEO of PPMI said in a press release.

“Our decision to restructure reflects months of strategic planning and careful financial analysis. These necessary changes strengthen PPMI’s ability to adapt quickly in a challenging political landscape.”

The organization said it will work to expand its Virtual Health Center to offer telehealth seven days a week to provide services like birth control, medication abortion and gender affirming care.

However, the announcement also noted the organization will reduce staffing by 10%. PPMI acknowledged these cuts will impact clinical, programmatic and administrative teams.

Despite the closure of four of its health centers, PPMI said it “remains committed to providing critical health care services in impacted communities.”