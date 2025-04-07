MSU club rugby star Lindsay Hunt finds identity on and off pitch

Being both a dedicated athlete and a member of the LGBTQ+ community has meant navigating complex spaces for Lindsay Hunt throughout her sports career.

Sports have provided not only a sense of personal achievement but also a space for her to confront and overcome challenges tied to her identity as a lesbian from her early days in gymnastics to now as a senior flanker on the Michigan State club rugby team.

Hunt participated in gymnastics, cheerleading, and dance growing up in Livonia, Michigan because of family expectations, but quickly realized these weren’t sports she truly connected with.

Lindsay Hunt Lindsay Hunt poses with her family of hockey players. Her brother Steven and dad, Mick, can be seen in the picture, both who encouraged her to play hockey.



"I hated them," Hunt admits with a laugh. "They just didn’t suit me. I wanted something more challenging, something that would let me be a little rougher."

This desire to break free from traditional gender roles led her to sports like hockey, where she could push her physical limits, embracing the toughness and physicality that other sports didn’t offer.

Her brother Steve recalls their shared love for the sport, noting how much Hunt’s drive resembled his own.

"Hockey runs in the Hunt family so it was only natural Lindsay learned to play," he says. "It’s crazy how much we pushed each other, even back then."

Steve also describes how they bonded over their mutual love of the game. They would play stick hockey in the street and work on shooting together, strengthening their bond as siblings.

"Having to go up against all the men of the family she naturally became a physical gritty player,” Steve says. “My two favorite memories of Lindsay was watching her win a state championship and her 10 game suspension she received for fighting a girl in the rink lobby."

Being in sports also meant navigating gender expectations, especially as Hunt began to grapple with her sexuality. She found herself questioning how her identity would be perceived by her teammates and coaches in a time when LGBTQ+ representation in sports was still limited.

"I was always afraid that my teammates wouldn’t like me if they knew I was gay," she says. "It was a concern for me, especially in my younger years, but I eventually realized that it wasn’t about what other people thought—it was about being true to myself."

Hunt credits rugby with helping her come to terms with her identity. She didn’t know much about the sport when she first joined the Michigan State rugby team, but the welcoming environment created by her teammates played a major role in helping her feel comfortable with herself.

"Rugby gave me the opportunity to see other athletes who were openly gay, in happy relationships, and still excelling in their careers," she says. "That was huge for me. It made me realize that I could be myself, and I didn’t have to hide who I was to fit in."

This sense of acceptance and belonging is a powerful aspect of Hunt’s experience in sports. Rugby, a sport where physicality and strength are prized, allowed her to embrace her identity as a strong, confident woman without fear of judgment.

"Rugby is all about strength, and not just physical strength but mental strength too," Hunt explains. "When I saw other women in rugby who were tough, confident, and unapologetically themselves, it inspired me to be the same."

Hunt’s experience in rugby mirrors a larger trend in women’s sports where athletes are increasingly using social media platforms to express their individuality and challenge traditional gender norms. Players like Ilona Maher, known for her muscular build and strength, have gained a following by promoting body positivity and redefining what it means to be an athletic woman.

"It’s amazing to see women in rugby embrace their strength and not worry about fitting into conventional beauty standards," Hunt says. "I think that’s one of the most empowering things about the sport."

Hunt acknowledges that there is still work to be done despite the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ athletes in many sports, especially in mainstream sports that often lack the same level of inclusivity. However, she believes that the increasing visibility of LGBTQ+ athletes in sports like rugby will inspire future generations to feel more comfortable and supported.

"When I was younger, there wasn’t as much representation, and I think that’s something that’s changing now," she says. "The more we see queer athletes in sports, the more it becomes normalized, and that’s something I’m proud to be a part of."

Hunt’s journey to rugby wasn’t an easy one, and it was shaped by her background in other physically demanding sports. Before discovering rugby, Hunt was a multi-sport athlete. She was on the swim and softball team, as well as played hockey on a boys team. These experiences helped her develop the strength, endurance, and discipline needed to succeed in rugby. It wasn’t just about learning new skills; it was about adapting and pushing herself to succeed despite being a newcomer.

"Playing other sports helped me a lot in rugby," Hunt says. "I was already used to being in new environments and learning new things. I also knew how to train hard, stay motivated, and improve over time."

Her dedication and willingness to learn paid off, and by her senior year, Hunt was not only a starter for Michigan State’s rugby team but also earned Big Ten First Team All-Conference honors. This recognition, largely due to her aggressive mindset and relentless tackling, marked a significant milestone in her rugby journey.

"Rugby really helped me channel my hockey skills into something new," she explains. "Being able to hit and tackle, like the men’s game, was empowering. It’s something that you don’t always see in other women’s sports. I was able to be physical in a way that felt natural to me."

Lindsay Hunt Lindsay Hunt attempts to catch the ball while playing rugby at Michigan State University during her senior year.



The journey has been as much about personal growth for Hunt as it has been about athletic success. The bonds she’s formed with her teammates, the confidence she’s gained in her identity, and the pride she feels in representing the LGBTQ+ community have all been key factors in shaping her experience.

"I’m grateful for the time and place I grew up in, where being gay is more accepted than it used to be," she says. "But it wasn’t always easy. Sports, especially team sports, have historically been difficult places for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel accepted. I feel lucky to have found a sport and a team where I can be myself and not feel like I have to hide anything."

Playing rugby has been more than just a way to stay active or improve Hunt’s skills. It has been a way to embrace her identity, challenge societal expectations, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive environment for future generations of athletes.

"Being gay and playing sports is just part of who I am," she reflects. "And I’m proud of that."

