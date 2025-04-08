MSU student visas revoked as a part of a national sweep by the U.S Department of State

On Monday, Michigan State University confirmed that several international students had their visas revoked.

Similar cases have been reported at universities across the country. Locally, Central Michigan University confirmed "several" students affected, while the University of Michigan confirmed four of their own students. The total number of affected students at MSU remains unclear.

In a statement from university spokesperson Amber McCann, MSU said its Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS) is actively responding to the situation and providing individualized support to those impacted. According to the statement, the affected students were contacted directly by the U.S. Department of State.

OISS was contacted for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.

