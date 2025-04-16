Lansing compost program keeps 28,000 pounds of food waste out of landfills in first six months

A city-run composting program in Lansing has kept more than 28,000 pounds of food waste out of landfills since its launch in September, and city officials are already looking at ways to expand.

The Food Scraps Drop-Off program began as a pilot last year and has quickly gained popularity. Residents can bring their compostable waste to one of five collection sites across the city.

Lansing Sustainability Manager Lori Welch said the program is about more than just reducing waste — it's also a way to combat climate change.

“Americans throw away about 40% of the food that is grown for food consumption,” Welch said. “When that gets thrown away in a landfill, it biodegrades and creates methane gas, which is a very powerful greenhouse gas. So, we're actively trying to mitigate the impacts of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

According to the city, the program has already diverted the equivalent of more than nine tons of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere.

Welch noted the drop-off sites can accept a wider variety of food scraps than typical backyard compost bins.

“Even if you have a good backyard compost bin — and I've had one for years and years — I still use this program because anything goes,” she said. “You don’t want to throw away meat and bones and dairy products and those types of things in a backyard bin because it can attract pests and create other problems.”

The initiative aligns with a broader statewide goal announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reduce food waste in Michigan by 50% by 2030.

Residents interested in participating can register for free on the city’s website .