Michigan launches one-million-dollar sweepstakes to encourage students to complete student aid forms

The State of Michigan is giving away a total of one million dollars in a sweepstakes aimed at boosting applications for student financial aid.

The Ticket to Tuition FAFSA Sweepstakes is being launched in partnership with the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential and the Michigan College Access Network.

It offers high school students the chance to win 40 prizes of $10,000 each as well as 10 $50,000 prizes, just for filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the first time.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the program Wednesday at a Lansing news conference.

“Our FAFSA Sweepstakes, offering Michigan students $1,000,000 in prizes,” Whitmer said. “If you’re a senior, all you have to do to enter is complete your free application for federal student aid.”

Whitmer says as governor, she has been focused on lowering the cost of high education.

“In 2022, we created the bipartisan Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which saves most students up to $27,500 as they pursue a degree at a public or private school,” she said. “More than 60,000 students are using that help today. Last year, we delivered on the Community College Guarantee, offering every high school grad the opportunity to go to their local community college tuition-free. More than 18,000 students are using that already.”

After filling out the FAFSA firm, contest entrants must text the word CASH to 855-505-8425 before the May 16 deadline. The prize money will be placed into educational savings accounts.