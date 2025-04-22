Lansing reparations group uses money to help build house for first-time homebuyer

A group dedicated to addressing the racial wealth gap in Lansing is helping to connect a first-time homebuyer to a new house.

The Justice League of Greater Lansing has partnered with the Eastside Community Action Center as part of a program that focuses on long-term affordability and sustainability for first-time homeowners.

Center Executive Director Stan Parker says participants take financial literacy courses and save money for a down payment. The organization also helps connect them to new or renovated homes to buy.

The Justice League contributed nearly $70,000 to construction for a house going to a senior citizen and first-time homebuyer.

Parker says his team works with participants for up to two years to support them through their transition to homeowners.

“We want people to know that home ownership is possible for individuals who sincerely desire that and are willing to work towards that goal.”

The Justice League has collected more than $500,000 in reparations since 2021.

That money is being distributed in the form of scholarships, business grants and homeowner assistance to the descendants of enslaved African Americans.

Emma George-Griffin, Andrew Roth and Sophia Saliby contributed to this report.

