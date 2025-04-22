© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing reparations group uses money to help build house for first-time homebuyer

WKAR Public Media | By WKAR Public Media
Published April 22, 2025 at 7:46 AM EDT
large group of people posing and smiling around a kitchen island
Courtesy
/
Justice League of Greater Lansing
The Justice League of Greater Lansing held an open house on April 17, 2025 to celebrate the construction of a home for a first-time homeowner.

A group dedicated to addressing the racial wealth gap in Lansing is helping to connect a first-time homebuyer to a new house.

The Justice League of Greater Lansing has partnered with the Eastside Community Action Center as part of a program that focuses on long-term affordability and sustainability for first-time homeowners.

Center Executive Director Stan Parker says participants take financial literacy courses and save money for a down payment. The organization also helps connect them to new or renovated homes to buy.

The Justice League contributed nearly $70,000 to construction for a house going to a senior citizen and first-time homebuyer.

Parker says his team works with participants for up to two years to support them through their transition to homeowners.

“We want people to know that home ownership is possible for individuals who sincerely desire that and are willing to work towards that goal.”

The Justice League has collected more than $500,000 in reparations since 2021.

That money is being distributed in the form of scholarships, business grants and homeowner assistance to the descendants of enslaved African Americans.

Emma George-Griffin, Andrew Roth and Sophia Saliby contributed to this report.
WKAR News
WKAR Public Media
See stories by WKAR Public Media
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE