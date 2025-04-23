Program launches to coordinate support for Lansing families in crisis

A new program in Lansing aims to guide families from crisis to stability.

The 100 Families Initiative coordinates support from nonprofits, churches, schools and government agencies. The goal is to reduce duplication of services and streamline processes by having a unified point of contact to work with families addressing housing, employment, food stability, transportation, addiction recovery and more.

Initiative coordinator Eleanore Kue said while the program has set an initial goal of helping 100 families, it will likely continue past that.

The initiative is adapted from a program in Arkansas that has worked with more than 3,000 households.

While the Lansing program officially started this week, Kue says they had a soft launch in July and are pleased with the results so far.

“We have served 50 families, and 14 of them have already moved from crisis to stability,” Kue said.