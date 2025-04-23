© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents speak to empty chair for Rep. Tom Barrett at Lansing town hall

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published April 23, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025. An empty chair was set up for U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, who was invited but did not attend.
1 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025. An empty chair was set up for U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, who was invited but did not attend.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Reno Township resident Bill Bon speaks during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
2 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
Reno Township resident Bill Bon speaks during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
State Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) attends a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
3 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
State Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Twp., attends a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025. Legislators were told they were only allowed to listen during the event and were not given microphones.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
4 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Lansing NAACP President Harold Pope speaks during a town hall hosted at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
5 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
Lansing NAACP President Harold Pope speaks during a town hall hosted at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
An empty chair for U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
6 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
An empty chair for U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) attends a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025. Legislators were told they were only allowed to listen during the event and were not given microphones.
7 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) attends a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025. Legislators were told they were only allowed to listen during the event and were not given microphones.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Jessica Reia, a staff member for state Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Twp.,) attended a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
8 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
Jessica Reia, a staff member for state Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Twp.) attended a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
9 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
State Sen. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) attends a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025. Legislators were told they were only allowed to listen during the event and were not given microphones.
10 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
State Sen. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) attends a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025. Legislators were told they were only allowed to listen during the event and were not given microphones.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Women walking down an aisle of people with a sign that says : Rep. Tom Barrett: Would Jesus Cut their food and medicine?
11 of 11  — NAACP town hall in Lansing
Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke during a town hall hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333 in Lansing, Mich., on April 22, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke to an empty chair Tuesday during a town hall that U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) was invited to but did not attend.

The event was hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333.

Six Democratic lawmakers attended the event: State Sens. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) and Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), as well as State Reps. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.), Kara Hope (D-Holt), Jennifer Conlin (D-Ann Arbor Twp.), and Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing).

State Reps. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Twp.), Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp.0, and Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing) did not attend the meeting personally but had staff members at the meeting.

The officials were told they were only allowed to listen during the event and were not given microphones.

Community members spoke on a range of issues, including Social Security, Medicaid, tax reforms, veteran programs and constitutional issues around things like due process.

Several of the speakers addressed their remarks to Barrett, staring directly at his empty chair.

Barrett Deputy Chief of Staff Michael Gordon said that recent public events held by members of Congress have been “unfortunately hijacked by organized agitators that have blocked out legitimate dialogue.”

He said Barrett met privately with Lansing NAACP President Harold Pope and “remains focused on what he told the voters he would do when he was elected less than six months ago, while seeking thoughtful input from people like NAACP President Pope, even when they do not share the same opinion.”

But while Barrett’s office described the meeting as “productive,” Pope said he does not agree with the characterization since he was unsuccessful in his goal of convincing Barrett to attend the town hall in person.

And while Barrett’s office said he and Pope agreed that some events have been disrupted, Pope says it’s not that simple.

He acknowledged some events have led to people being arrested or tased. But he pointed out that attendees at this week’s town hall were repeatedly reminded to remain respectful.

Reno Township resident Bill Bon says he found the event productive despite Barrett not attending.

“We need to be able to have people talking to each other and remembering that there are all of us together,” Bon said. “This is not a matter of just isolated people trying to deal with this insanity.”
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE