Residents speak to empty chair for Rep. Tom Barrett at Lansing town hall

Dozens of mid-Michigan residents spoke to an empty chair Tuesday during a town hall that U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) was invited to but did not attend.

The event was hosted by the Lansing NAACP at UA Local 333.

Six Democratic lawmakers attended the event: State Sens. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) and Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), as well as State Reps. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.), Kara Hope (D-Holt), Jennifer Conlin (D-Ann Arbor Twp.), and Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing).

State Reps. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Twp.), Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp.0, and Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing) did not attend the meeting personally but had staff members at the meeting.

The officials were told they were only allowed to listen during the event and were not given microphones.

Community members spoke on a range of issues, including Social Security, Medicaid, tax reforms, veteran programs and constitutional issues around things like due process.

Several of the speakers addressed their remarks to Barrett, staring directly at his empty chair.

Barrett Deputy Chief of Staff Michael Gordon said that recent public events held by members of Congress have been “unfortunately hijacked by organized agitators that have blocked out legitimate dialogue.”

He said Barrett met privately with Lansing NAACP President Harold Pope and “remains focused on what he told the voters he would do when he was elected less than six months ago, while seeking thoughtful input from people like NAACP President Pope, even when they do not share the same opinion.”

But while Barrett’s office described the meeting as “productive,” Pope said he does not agree with the characterization since he was unsuccessful in his goal of convincing Barrett to attend the town hall in person.

And while Barrett’s office said he and Pope agreed that some events have been disrupted, Pope says it’s not that simple.

He acknowledged some events have led to people being arrested or tased. But he pointed out that attendees at this week’s town hall were repeatedly reminded to remain respectful.

Reno Township resident Bill Bon says he found the event productive despite Barrett not attending.

“We need to be able to have people talking to each other and remembering that there are all of us together,” Bon said. “This is not a matter of just isolated people trying to deal with this insanity.”