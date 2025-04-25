Michigan State Moto students find friendship and fun in shared love of motorcycles

“BikeTok” has become widely popular on social media in recent years, with creators riding flashy motorcycles and attempting pretty dangerous stunts. However, for members of the Michigan State Motorcycle Club, riding safely is just as important as having a good time.

The MSU Motorcycle Club, or MSU MOTO, was founded in 2021 by a small group of friends who love motorcycles. Now, with nearly 300 students in the GroupMe and around 50 active members, the club has grown to something much bigger.

“The reason we're growing is because the bikes are just attractive, and even if you're not into bikes, you see those flashy bikes sitting out there and you sort of immediately gravitate towards them,” Sam Gamble, the club’s president, said. “Bikes are becoming so big on social media now … I think it's just the combination of it becoming more culturally significant.”

Gamble, a junior mechanical engineering student, said that MSU MOTO’s goal is to educate members on safe riding practices as well as bring students together under a common passion.

“The main thing we push is safe riding, because it's really easy to get into riding unsafely if you look on social media. There's a number of people doing extremely unsafe stuff, and that's what usually ends up influencing a lot of new riders,” Gamble said.

Many members, like sophomore Savannah Van Pamel, immediately felt drawn to the club due to their past experiences with motorcycles.

“I've always been into riding. I started riding with my dad when I was six, just as a passenger, and got my own bike when I turned 16,” Van Pamel, a Shelby Township native, said. “It's just been nice to have a community of like minded people…dedicated to riding and safety while riding.”

Van Pamel’s dad has taught motorcycle safety lessons at Macomb Community College for over 30 years, so she grew up knowing no other way to ride than safely.

Van Pamel also expressed how social media has caused motorcycles to become more popular among college students – allowing the club to grow.

“There are so many creators now that make it look like so much fun, and it just encourages people. They're like, oh, I wanna do that…that looks so cool,” Van Pamel said.

The club hosts many events and meetings throughout the semester to emphasize the importance of safety, but also to simply have fun with friends. The main events are the club rides, and the first ride of 2025 is planned when the spring weather arrives in April.

Lauren Spiegel

From classic Harley-Davidson cruisers to Suzuki sports bikes, motorcycles of all shapes and sizes will meet, usually at Spartan Stadium, to kick off a club ride – which usually lasts a few hours.

“We'll have a brief of the ride, kind of what's the route, you know, how much highway it is, how much curvy roads there are, how much country roads, because people wanna be prepared for that,” Gamble said. “Usually the ride will also finish back at the stadium, and we debrief.”

Even though riding a motorcycle is typically done solo, members often connect speakers and microphones in their helmets to talk to each other while on the ride – making it more collaborative.

Not all members of the club ride, but they still appreciate the camaraderie that being a part of a club at MSU brings. Junior Clifton Sprivey sold his bike to be able to afford college, but he still attends the events and is the social media coordinator for the group.

MSU MOTO has allowed students with a common interest to come together and build a community, which is what Sprivey spoke most highly about.

“I think one of the big things that have helped grow the club is the community,” Sprivey said. “There's a lot of people in the club who don't ride, but I think truthfully, it's more so in a sense of like my friends are here, they are clearly having a good time, come join.”