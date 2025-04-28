Mother and daughter to celebrate each other's graduation from MSU this weekend

For Heather Patler-Holguin, earning a college degree has been a long journey. This weekend, she’ll share the graduation stage with her daughter, Connor Holguin, as both receive diplomas from Michigan State University.

About a decade ago, Patler-Holguin was working in the restaurant industry when her family began facing serious financial hardship. They eventually lost their home and were forced to stay with relatives. It was then that she decided to make a change.

“I decided that I didn’t want to live that way anymore,” she said. “I needed to try to improve our situation.”

Two years later, she enrolled at Central Michigan University to become a patient care technician — all the while working full time, managing a full course load and commuting long distances. It wasn’t easy, but it taught her something.

“By the time I finished, and then I got a job right away at Sparrow, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can make these decisions. I can do these hard things and come out stronger,’” she said.

After graduating and launching a new career, Patler-Holguin wasn’t finished. When her daughter began attending MSU, she enrolled there too — this time to pursue a master’s degree in social work.

Now, the two are preparing to walk across the stage together. Patler-Holguin said she doesn’t like to toot her own horn but is proud of what she’s accomplished.

Connor Holguin, on the other hand, isn’t quite so low-key about her mom’s success.

“I won’t even say the stars aligned,” she said. “I would say that she placed the stars exactly where she wanted them.”

MSU’s spring commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Thursday through Sunday.