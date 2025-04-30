The new MSU intramural building is taking shape and making the most of student input when it comes to the $200M project

A new era of intramural is taking shape on Michigan State’s campus, and students can already feel the buzz. The $200 million IM building is being built across from the Breslin Center in place of IM West. The three-story facility is set to open in May 2026, promising multiple upgrades to long-running key issues at IM West.

International relations sophomore Gabe Hoover is a co-president of the weightlifting club. The organization mainly gets their workouts in at IM West, but overcrowding of facilities is a major problem they run into. Hoover is excited for the possibilities of the workouts that will be available in the new space as it will triple the size of the IM West.

“A bigger area definitely wouldn’t hurt, IM West needs a little bit of an upgrade,” Hoover said. “I am just excited for next spring so we can get a good workout in and some good gains.”

Nick Lundberg

Construction for the new IM building at the corner of W. Shaw and Harrison Rd.



Some of the biggest challenges with the old IM were air conditioning, ventilation, and natural light in the building. Assistant Director of IM Sports Ross Winter broke down the expansion that’s happening at the corner of W. Shaw and Harrison Roads.

“We'll have additional office spaces for intramural sports and additional office spaces for group exercise, for fitness, for wellness, all of those types of things,” Winter said.

Ventilation and air conditioning have been challenges at IM West since it was built in 1958. During the summer, the heat can become unbearable. Auxiliary Sports Group Communications Manager Ean Montague noted that the new facility will include a state-of-the-art HVAC system. It will provide better temperature control, improved air quality, and more efficient climate management for the entire building. This upgrade is part of the broader effort to create a modern, comfortable, and welcoming space for students to exercise, relax, and engage in various activities.

Another big addition attached to the building is the ETFE (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) roof, similar to what the Minnesota Vikings stadium uses, which is transparent and lets in natural light. The lightweight building materials offer high UV transmission and adaptability to various climates.

“It’s a system that allows us to amplify natural light,” Winter said. “Instead of being gloomy and needing a bunch of fluorescent or LED bulbs to illuminate the atrium space, it's going to be a naturally lit area, even on dark and rainy days.”

The facility will have MSU’s first indoor rock climbing wall, along with a nature center which will rent outdoors equipment like kayaks, tents and canoes. The designers worked closely with the MSU Outdoors Club to figure out the needs for local adventures, with equipment available for all students.

“Even just outside of the facility there are so many trails and things in the area,” Montague said. “We want to help increase access for our entire student population. We aren’t going to limit that to any specific group.”

Students will be able to rest in Hammock Grove, a lounging space underneath the stairwell headed to the second floor. This peaceful space came from suggestions from students during feedback sessions held during planning for the facility. Spaces that can help mental health were wanted, part of helping support mind-body student health. There will be two classrooms in the building, and also a security framework relying on scanning student ID’s to make sure safe access to the facility.

Ean Montague

Rendering of the new IM building, scheduled to be completed in 2026, replacing the IM West across from the Breslin Center.



A partnership that will transition into the new space from IM West is the connection to the Olin Health Center. Dr. Kristin Traskie will continue operating out of Olin while focusing on physical health from nutrition and exercise to mental health.

For the winter months where some outside sports like baseball aren’t optimal, especially in Michigan, the space will include multi-sport simulators including golf, basketball, and soccer. The model will be similar to the Full Swing golf simulator that has become increasingly popular at ranges and courses.

Location for the building is also important to the safety of the infrastructure. IM West is located on a floodplain, meaning the frequent flooding of the Red Cedar damaged the facility’s basement The new space will not have to worry about the Red Cedar spilling over, along with no basement for any possible cracking in the metal framework.

