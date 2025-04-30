What Michiganders need to know about the approaching REAL ID deadline

The deadline for Michiganders to get a REAL ID is a week away.

Starting May 7, a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID will be required to board domestic flights and to visit some federal buildings. REAL IDs are marked with a star in the top right corner of the card.

If individuals have a valid, unexpired Michigan enhanced license or ID, U.S. passport or DHS Trusted Travelers card, they are already REAL ID-compliant.

"In order to apply for REAL ID, individuals need to have proof of their citizenship, which often includes a birth certificate,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Byrum said people can find certified copies of their birth certificate in the county they were born in. Other documents that can prove citizenship include a valid passport or certain immigration papers.

She said those whose names do not match their birth certificate — often due to marriage or legal name changes — must also present a certified legal name-change document at their appointment with the Secretary of State.

After May 7, the standard Michigan ID can still be used for driving, cashing checks, renting cars and purchasing alcohol and tobacco. A valid passport can also be used for identification when boarding domestic flights.

Appointments at Secretary of State branch offices can be scheduled online. Walk-ins are also accepted.